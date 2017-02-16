Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town could see goal-line technology come into place in all SkyBet Championship games from next season onwards.

This is because English Football League clubs have agreed in principle to use goal-line technology in England's second-tier from the 2017-18 campaign.

The proposal was made at an EFL meeting of Championship clubs today and will be voted on at the league's Annual General Meeting in June.

The decision is likely to see the introduction of the same 'Hawk-eye technology that has been so successful in the Premier League since its approval in 2013.

Officially known as the Goal Decision System, it uses high-speed cameras to track the trajectory of the ball from different angles.

The system is already used in the latter states of the EFL Cup and play-offs.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: "I welcome the decision of our clubs to introduce goal-line technology into the EFL.

"This decision is about providing our match officials with as much support as possible to ensure they are best placed to make the right calls in even the most difficult of situations.

"The technology is widely adopted elsewhere in football, including in two of our competitions and I therefore welcome it as an important addition to the SkyBet Championship from next season."

Of course, with David Wagner's side currently lying third in the table and pushing for promotion, there is every chance the club will be using the technology as a Premier League club anyway.