Huddersfield Town's Nahki Wells has been the subject of constant speculation this summer with the likes of Newcastle United, Derby County and Aston Villa all linked to the 26-year-old.

Wells netted 17 goals for Town last campaign and a clinical striker is a must-have for all promotion-chasing sides.

Town boss David Wagner claims his side are done in the transfer window and do not want to sell their talisman, but admits he is ready to be reactive should something happen in the window.

WATCH: David Wagner talks about the transfer window

Whether Wagner will need to source another striker is another matter, with Wells himself insisting he is fully focused on life at the John Smith's Stadium .

But should a bid of £8m+ come in from one of the Championship 'big boys', it's hard to see the club holding on to their prized asset.

Wagner, Head of Football Operations Stuart Webber and owner Dean Hoyle will have a back-up plan thought through should Wells be tempted away from West Yorkshire and here we look at five forwards who could be potential candidates to replace the Bermudian.

Robert Zulj

Greuther Furth

Wagner could dip into the German market again this window having brought in five players from his homeland already.

The boss has distanced Town from a move for VfB Stuttgart's Simon Terodde, but another Bundesliga II player the head coach could look at is Greuther Furth's Robert Zulj.

The 24-year-old would likely fill Wells' newer role as the secondary striker should he be seen as the Bermudian's replacement, with Kachunga pushing further up the pitch.

The Austrian scored eight goals in the German second tier last season, but notched seven assists and could bring a creative spark to Town.

WATCH: Robert Zulj in action

Zulj could be seen as a Fernando Foristieri-style striker - someone who can pick up 10 to 15 goals a season but is also in the team to bring the likes of Gary Hooper into play.

The Greuther Furth forward would not be a like-for-like replacement for Wells and his performances would heavily depend on Kachunga's ability to score goals in the Championship.

It is also worth noting that, at 24 years of age and playing in the German second tier, signing Zulj would be a gamble - although possibly not an expensive one - and one Wagner may not want to take given his side's scorching start to the season.

Adam Armstrong

Coventry City's Adam Armstrong celebrates

The Newcastle striker spent last year on loan at Coventry City, bagging 20 goals in 38 League One starts for the Sky Blues.

The 20-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Toon, but is eyeing a loan deal away from St James' Park this season, according to the Chronicle.

Newcastle are keen on bringing in a top-quality first-team striker and Armstrong sees his development away from the North East club this season.

After agreeing his new deal, Armstrong said: "My agent told me Coventry were interested so I took it straight away. Being on loan for the first time I didn't really know what to expect.

WATCH: Adam Armstrong's goals for Coventry City last season

"Everything was perfect. It was put on a plate for me, everything I wanted was there. For me to get 20 goals at 18 or 19 is unbelievable.

"The next step now is to do it again."

The youngster will likely want to prove himself at a higher level this season and could be a like-for-like replacement for Nahki Wells - if Newcastle allow their man to join a Championship rival.

The England under-19 international has pace to burn and is clinical in front of goal - leading him to be selected in the PFA League One Team of the Year last campaign.

Nils Petersen

Nils Petersen scores a goal for Germany at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

Another German David Wagner could look at should Wells leave is SC Freiburg's Nils Petersen.

Petersen would likely be the most expensive option on this list, but has a good pedigree - having previously played for Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen - as well as being clinical in front of goal.

The 27-year-old scored six goals in six games at the Olympics in Rio and netted 21 times in the Bundesliga 2 last season, helping Freiburg achieve promotion.

WATCH: Nils Petersen's goals for Freiburg in the 2014/15 season

Although being promoted to the top tier of German football may keep Petersen at Freiburg, Town's strong start to the season and the belief they could reach the Premier League could lure the striker to the John Smith's Stadium.

Freiburg bought the forward from Bremen at the start of last season for just over £2m, so the Breisgau-Brasilianer could drive a hard bargain for their talisman.

However, the current record transfer out of the German side is former Newcastle striker Papiss Cisse for £10m.

Should Town go in for the forward it is unlikely he would cost more than the Senegalese striker and the sale of Wells would cover most of the transfer fee.

Will Grigg

Northern Ireland's Will Grigg celebrates

If Armstrong had a strong campaign in League One last season, Will Grigg was well and truly on fire.

The Northern Ireland international slotted 28 times in all competitions for Wigan in their title-winning season and was named in the PFA League One Team of the Year alongside the Newcastle forward.

Wigan signed the 25-year-old for £1.2m from Brentford at the start of last season and he has more than proved his worth to boss Gary Caldwell - even being named as the 25th best player at Euro 2016 despite not playing a minute.

WATCH: All of Will Grigg's goals for Wigan last campaign

Grigg has another two years on his contract at the DW Stadium and is now one of the most well-known names in football, so it is hard to put a price on the former Walsall man, but a transfer for Wells should provide enough capital to bring the forward to the John Smith's Stadium.

The front-man has four goals for the Latics already this campaign his ability to terrify defences would make him a strong replacement for Wells should he be sold.

Also, did we mention that chant? Name one North Stand Loyal member who won't love belting that one out.

Victor Anichebe

Victor Anichebe

Okay, hear me out with this one.

Although Anichebe may not fit into Wagner's preferred system, the former West Brom and Everton striker could provide something different for Town.

Elias Kachunga has already shown very promising signs in the Championship and could well take over Nahki Wells' mantle should he leave.

Anichebe could come in as a second striker to help knock on the door should plan A not work for Town - and that will happen.

Bournemouth brought in Kenwyne Jones on loan from Cardiff in their promotion season - a player unsuited to Eddie Howe's all-action style of play - yet his header salvaged a crucial point away at Ipswich in the run-in.

WATCH: Victor Anichebe score for Everton in the FA Cup

The 6'2" Anichebe could be Town's Jones - the Andy Carroll-style player to throw on with 10 minutes to go who could pop up with a header in the dying minutes.

The Nigerian was released by West Brom earlier in the transfer window so no fee would be required, but the stumbling block could be Anichebe's wages.

The forward was reportedly on £32,000-a-week at the Hawthorns - which Town could not offer - but the striker may well have to take a pay-cut to continue plying his trade in the English game, having had a disappointing season with Albion last year.

Maybe not be the most likely figure to see at the John Smith's Stadium, but Anichebe could be a possibilty.

