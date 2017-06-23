Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town could well be ready to announce their first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Terriers look to have signed striker Laurent Depoitre from Porto, but no deal has yet been officially announced by the club.

It was in fact the player's agent who tweeted a photo of the forward signing a contract at the John Smith's Stadium, before it was quickly taken down.

But it wasn't taken down quick enough, with Town fans managing to grab the picture before it was deleted from the social media platform.

The caption along with the original tweet suggested that Depoitre had signed on a two-year deal, with an option of a third.

All eyes will now turn to the club to see whether such a deal for the Belgian international will be announced in the near future.