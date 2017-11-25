Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kasey Palmer will have to prove a big point in training if he is to make the Huddersfield Town teamsheet against Manchester City tomorrow afternoon (kick-off 4pm).

The 21-year-old is on the verge of a recall, but head coach David Wagner says the proof needs to be both positive and irrefutable.

Palmer hasn’t played since the first four matches of the season because of a hamstring complaint.

“I will judge Kasey Palmer on what he does in training now, and how quickly he can come back to his best level – but he has missed a big part of football,” explained Wagner, who has Philip Billing and Michael Hefele back in training and only two to three weeks away from joining the full group.

“The focus is now on him and we may see him in the squad over the next week, but it’s all about how he looks in training.

“Kasey Palmer is a very big talent and I am very happy he is back with us in full training, without any issues.”

That suggests Palmer is on the brink of a recall for the clash with the leaders, where Wagner also has Christopher Schindler back from a one-match ban and Jonathan Hogg from paternal leave.

Wagner also gave the thumbs-up to Joe Lolley to make a challenge quite soon.

“ Joe Lolley was very impressive for the Under 23s on Monday (when he scored a hat trick against Barnsley) , which is not an easy thing,” said the boss.

“I saw him live and he may have a chance with the busy run of games coming up.”

The £8m summer signing from City, Aaron Mooy , also faces his old club for the first time, having been denied the chance by his loan terms last season.

“Aaron Mooy has all the credentials to be a Manchester City player, but we’re happy he’s not!” said Wagner.

After the clash with Pep Guardiola 's side at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday, Town go to Arsenal on Wednesday before visiting Everton on Saturday, December 2.