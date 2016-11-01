Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have to travel just 710 miles from the start of December to early January despite the hectic schedule over the festive period.

Town's away days at Burton, Blackburn and Wigan will see them travel 336 miles to get to and from the grounds, with a 374 mile round trip to Norwich bumping up the total distance needed to travel.

This could give Town an advantage over their promotion-chasing rivals as Brighton and Hove Albion have 1,424 miles to travel and Newcastle United have 1,272 miles to cover.

Away matches at Cardiff, Blackburn, Birmingham and Fulham see Brighton travel all over the country with home games interspersed between those fixtures.

Newcastle have no trips down south to contend with, but away days at Nottingham Forest, Wigan, Burton Albion and Blackburn Rovers are all long-distance trips for the Magpies.

And although some teams may choose to fly around the country, travel arrangements will affect how players' training and recovery days are scheduled by their clubs.

The only team hovering around the playoff places to have less distance to travel than Town is Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls travel to Reading, Newcastle and Preston between December 1 and January 2, leaving them with 604 miles to cover.

Blackburn have the least distance to cover over the festive period, with just 268 miles of travelling required.

Rovers face trips to Preston, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town in December with all their other fixtures taking place at Ewood Park.

Here are the distances each club needs to travel during the festive period:

Brighton - 1,424m

Ipswich - 1,374m

Newcastle - 1,272m

Cardiff - 1,170m

Reading - 1,134m

Brentford - 1,098m

Aston Villa - 1,036m

Derby - 1,036m

Bristol City - 1,036m

Preston - 976m

Norwich - 906m

Leeds - 880m

Wolves - 828m

QPR - 758m

Barnsley - 754m

Birmingham - 722m

Huddersfield Town - 710m

Wednesday - 604m

Fulham - 600m

Rotherham - 524m

Wigan - 522m

Forest - 494m

Burton - 456m

Blackburn - 268m