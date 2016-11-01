Huddersfield Town have to travel just 710 miles from the start of December to early January despite the hectic schedule over the festive period.
Town's away days at Burton, Blackburn and Wigan will see them travel 336 miles to get to and from the grounds, with a 374 mile round trip to Norwich bumping up the total distance needed to travel.
This could give Town an advantage over their promotion-chasing rivals as Brighton and Hove Albion have 1,424 miles to travel and Newcastle United have 1,272 miles to cover.
Away matches at Cardiff, Blackburn, Birmingham and Fulham see Brighton travel all over the country with home games interspersed between those fixtures.
Newcastle have no trips down south to contend with, but away days at Nottingham Forest, Wigan, Burton Albion and Blackburn Rovers are all long-distance trips for the Magpies.
And although some teams may choose to fly around the country, travel arrangements will affect how players' training and recovery days are scheduled by their clubs.
The only team hovering around the playoff places to have less distance to travel than Town is Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls travel to Reading, Newcastle and Preston between December 1 and January 2, leaving them with 604 miles to cover.
Blackburn have the least distance to cover over the festive period, with just 268 miles of travelling required.
Rovers face trips to Preston, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town in December with all their other fixtures taking place at Ewood Park.
Here are the distances each club needs to travel during the festive period:
Brighton - 1,424m
Ipswich - 1,374m
Newcastle - 1,272m
Cardiff - 1,170m
Reading - 1,134m
Brentford - 1,098m
Aston Villa - 1,036m
Derby - 1,036m
Bristol City - 1,036m
Preston - 976m
Norwich - 906m
Leeds - 880m
Wolves - 828m
QPR - 758m
Barnsley - 754m
Birmingham - 722m
Huddersfield Town - 710m
Wednesday - 604m
Fulham - 600m
Rotherham - 524m
Wigan - 522m
Forest - 494m
Burton - 456m
Blackburn - 268m