Wigan Athletic are set to offer former Manchester United legend Paul Scholes a coaching role at the DW Stadium, according to media reports.

The Latics have endured a tough start on their return to the SkyBet Championship, sacking manager Gary Caldwell and replacing the Scot with Warren Joyce earlier this month.

And now the former Manchester United Under 21 boss is believed to be ready to offer Scholes a part-time position at the Lancashire club as part of a backroom restructure.

First team coach Joe Parkinson has already left the Championship strugglers with the Wigan boss also said to be eager to find roles for Paul McGuiness and Jim Ryan – both of whom Joyce knows well from his eight years at Old Trafford.

Former England international Paul Scholes has also been touted as a possible replacement for Joyce as Manchester United reserves manager but the move is unlucky due to the fact he does not have his coaching badges.

The 41-year-old has spent most of his time working in punditry following his retirement, although briefly helped out Ryan Giggs during the Welshman's four-game spell in charge of United back in 2014.