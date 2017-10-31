Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bury FC's managerial search could see one former Huddersfield Town manager replace another, according to the latest betting odds.

The Shakers sacked former Town boss Lee Clark on Monday evening after just eight months at the helm with the side languishing 23rd in the table.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Doncaster Rovers was Bury's fourth successive defeat with the side claiming only 12 points from 16 league games and three points from safety.

Clark, 45, took charge at Gigg Lane in February after leaving Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock with assistant manager Alan Thompson also confirmed to have left the club.

And while player-coach Ryan Lowe has been put in interim charge ahead of the FA Cup first round tie at National League side Woking this Sunday it is believed the Bury hierarchy want a permanent appointment within two weeks.

Former Sheffield United and Southampton boss Nigel Adkins is 5/1 favourite with the shortlist also including Philip Neville, Graham Westley, Alan Stubbs, Paul Scholes and Steve Evans.

However, another ex-Town boss is also in the fray, Chris Powell , with 48-year-old currently priced at 12/1 with BetVictor.

Should Powell take charge he would be met by a number of ex-Town players including Joe Murphy, Joe Skarz, Neil Danns, Jermaine Beckford and Harry Bunn while youngster Jordan Williams is on a season-long loan at the club.