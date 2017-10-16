The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Pogba could be closing in on a return for Manchester United after posting images on social media stepping up his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The midfielder has been out of action since limping out of the 3-0 Champions League win over Basel on September 12 – an injury United boss Jose Mourinho later suggested was 'long term'.

However, the 24-year-old has posted footage on his official twitter page working away at the club's Carrington training complex with the caption 'Loading...'

Pogba had earlier posted another video, captioned 'baby, I've missed you' in which he is seen slipping on a pair of football boots before running through some high intensity sprinting exercises.

The Frenchman quickly deleted this before uploading the one of him effortlessly taking to a Maxi Climber in the gym while wearing his favourite pair of United shorts.

The news of a possible return will please boss Mourinho, who is currently facing a midfield crisis with Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick unavailable through injury.

The United manager will need all of his players at his disposal as he prepares for a busy October schedule - his side are set to play five games in the final 12 days of the month.