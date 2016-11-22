Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wigan Athletic could field a starting 11 without a recognised centre forward when they face Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Monday evening.

And the selection is not down to any suspensions or injury crisis at the DW Stadium – simply a decision made by Latics boss Warren Joyce.

The recently appointed manager sprung a major surprise ahead of last Saturday's 0-0 draw away to Barnsley by leaving all three of his recognised strikers on the bench.

Craig Davies, Adam Le Fondre and top scorer Will Grigg were all substitutes as the 51-year-old former Manchester United coach opted to pair Nick Powell and Yanic Wildschut together.

Powell, who Joyce worked with at Old Trafford, is widely regarded as an attacking midfielder while Dutchman Wildschut is seen more as a winger.

Between the pair they have scored one goal this season (Powell on target in the 3-0 win at home to Blackburn Rovers back in August) while the more natural forward trio have eight goals in all competitions.

Yet despite Powell having to limp off with a hamstring injury after half-an-hour, Joyce may well look at the same pairing in the future.

Speaking after the draw, Joyce said: "If you watch Yanic in training...I opened a game up last Saturday morning in-house, it finished 6-5 and he scored a hat-trick.

“It’s not the kind of game you really want to have, but we wanted a free-flowing environment - and he was clinical and a real handful.

“He’s got a lot of talent, he’s got a lot of pace, he’s got a lot of trickery, and awareness as well in tight situations. They are the kind of situations where you’d be expecting him to score one (at Barnsley).”

And the Latics boss added went on to say he saw Nick Powell's natural position as a striker: “As a striker, he has certain qualities where he understands what I want him to do.”