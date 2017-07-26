Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town kick off their maiden Premier League campaign in just 17 days, with their first fixture coming at Selhurst Park against Frank de Boer's Crystal Palace.

Town's first top flight season in 45 years kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, August 12, with David Wagner having at least nine new signings at his disposal.

The excitement has been steadily building since Town sealed promotion via the Championship play-off final in May, with a £30m+ spending spree and new contracts for the Terriers' heroes capturing the imagination of the Town faithful.

With the kick off to the new season now in touching distance, we've started our countdown clock, which will be ticking down to the referee's first whistle in south London at 3pm, August 12.