Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's the talk of the town as everyone gets ready for a trip out to Wembley for the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final.

Huddersfield Town will face Reading FC on Bank Holiday Monday, May 29th (kick-off 3pm) for a place in the Barclays Premier League in what is dubbed as the '£200 million' game.

During the domestic season, the Royals finished the campaign in third with Town signing-off in fifth with honours even in the league meetings between the two sides – both claiming 1-0 victories on their respective home turf.

With the sun expected to shine on the iconic arches of the home of English football, more than 38,000 Blue White army supporters are expected to cheer on David Wagner's side.

It is arguably the club's biggest game in their history - but how long is actually left until supporters descend on Wembley Way?

Have a look at our unique gadget below counting down the time in days, hours, minutes and seconds!