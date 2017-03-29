Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans will be able to purchase their 2017/18 season cards from 9am on Thursday, April 6 via the online booking system or at the ticket office.

Ever since last week's announcement there has been huge excitement over the news adult supporters will only be charged £199 for next season's campaign.

The prices come in as one of the cheapest prices in the SkyBet Championship , sending shockwaves through the entire football league due to Town's continued pledge to accessible football for all.

And what's more, Town will also sell 1,200 season cards in the Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed (South Stand) for the first time, with these tickets being available to current holders on a first come, first served basis.

The price may change depending on the club's divisional status for next season, so fans are encouraged to buy their cards early.

But how long is actually left until supporters can purchase them?

