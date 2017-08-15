Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Craig Pawson will take charge of Huddersfield Town's first ever Premier League home match against Newcastle United this weekend.

The Sheffield United fan became a referee in 1993, and officiated his first Premier League match 20 years later as Swansea City earned a 1-0 home victory over the Toon.

In 2015, Pawson was put on FIFA's International Referees list, allowing him to officiate Champions League and Europa League fixtures.

Since then, the South Yorkshire-based ref has handled three Europa League fixtures, as well as a Champions League qualifier.

Pawson has taken charge of 105 Premier League matches, most recently sending off Cesc Fabregas and Gary Cahill on the opening weekend of the season as champions Chelsea lost 3-2 at home to Burnley.

The referee has never handled a Town fixture, but has officiated 10 Newcastle matches, producing one red card in that time - to Toon captain Jamaal Lascelles.

In total, Pawson has dished out 19 red cards and 356 yellows in his time in the Premier League.