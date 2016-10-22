Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

David Wagner has no problem with Huddersfield Town’s creativity – just their clinical edge.

The head coach is preparing to face Derby County at the John Smith’s Stadium having lost successive matches for the first time this season to Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

Following the successive wins against Rotherham and Ipswich, when Town scored twice and once respectively, they failed to notch against Wednesday and had only Nahki Wells’ strike for consolation at Deepdale.

WATCH: What Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner expects from Derby County

But Wagner is not getting carried away by the fact Town have topped the table this season – and are currently fourth – without scoring three goals in a game so far.

“When you note how often we shot on target and how often we got in position to shoot on target (at Preston), I am not able to moan about creativity,” said Wagner.

“A total of 10 times we were in a very good position, but our finish wasn’t clinical or the best.

“Everyone was able to see very plainly that creativity wasn’t a problem in the game, it was more the final shot.”

WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on Jack Payne and Kasey Palmer

So what does he make of the challenge presented by 20th-placed Derby, who have a win and a draw since the return of Steve McClaren as manager?

“Derby like to play good football on the grass, in a 4-3-3 formation, and are a different competitor to what we faced in Preston,” said Wagner.

“It’s a very interesting game and I’m happy we have it coming straight away.

“It’s a test for us at home and it’s a test for our supporters to show they trust in the players after two defeats – because as individuals and as a group they deserve it.”