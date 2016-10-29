Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have a Professional Development League double against Crewe Alexandra.

The Under 18s are in Saturday morning action at the League Two club’s training ground (11.00).

And the Under 23s face the Alex at PPG Canalside on Sunday afternoon (2.00, admission £1).

Frankie Bunn’s North Division leaders won 3-0 at Barnsley last time out.

They are also in action next Saturday, November 5, when they face Liverpool in an Under 23 Premier League Cup group game at Tranmere Rovers (1.00).

Tony Carss’ 18s aim to snap a three-match losing sequence.