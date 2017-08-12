The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town opened up their Premier League account with a dominant 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Sehurst Park today.

Steve Mounie struck twice for the Terriers after a Joel Ward own goal had given them a first-half lead.

The performance and result could not have been better for Town who now sit top of the Premier League table.

Here are all the talking points from today's victory.

Key Moment

They say the next goal is always crucial while leading 2-0 so Jonas Lössl superb save from Christian Benteke early in the second-half was vital.

Moan of the Match

Moan? After that performance?! Only slight concern is arguably the lack of cover at right-back for David Wagner’s men with Tommy Smith appearing to struggle.

Talking Point

It’s just a start but what a great one it has been - how far can this side actually go under the mercurial talent of this German master?

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Man of the Match

Steve Mounié - What Huddersfield Town were missing for large parts of last season - a forward with a real threat in the box, on this performance he looks the real deal

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Jonathan Moss (West Riding): Let the game flow without any major incidents throughout.

Atmosphere

The Palace fans certainly know how to party but it was the Town fans who were the ones making all the noise at full-time - and after that performance, rightly so.

Verdict

What a start to Premier League life for Huddersfield Town - it’s hard not get carried away with such a display. There will obviously be tougher challenges to come but for tonight let’s just enjoy it.