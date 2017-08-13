Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town made a dream start to their first ever Premier League season with a convincing 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Widely dismissed as contenders for relegation before they had even kicked a ball, David Wagner's side produced a performance which made both their Premier League rivals and wider media take note.

Have a look below at some of the best lines from across the media on the impressive display which saw Town go top of the league on the opening weekend of the season.

The Telegraph

David Wagner, the Huddersfield manager, had rated his team the “biggest underdogs in Premier League history” on the eve of this season. Ninety minutes of football later, he will seriously struggle to find anyone who agrees.

It would be churlish to say that one resounding victory makes it worth Huddersfield’s 45-year wait for top-flight football, but this was as good a return to the elite as the club could have envisaged.

In dismissing a ragged Crystal Palace, Wagner’s side were nothing like the naive newcomers lucky to be mixing it with the game’s giants. Organised, powerful and aggressive, they look both up for the fight and capable of surviving it.

The Guardian

In your faces, forecasters! After a 45-year absence, Huddersfield Town strode back into the top flight of English football and immediately served notice of their intention to stick around, despite their widespread billing as certainties for relegation.

David Wagner’s team played with clever vibrancy as they heralded their return to the big time with a deserved victory at Selhurst Park, which, coincidentally, had been the scene of their last match among the elite in 1972.

Croydon Advertiser

To be fair to Huddersfield, they came with a game plan and executed it well, with Palace boss Frank de Boer admitting afterwards that the Terriers deserved their win and that the Eagles have had a "very hard lesson".

Sky Sports (Matt Le Tissier)

The win was thoroughly deserved. Even before the goals, they started so brightly. It was as convincing an away win as you are likely to see.

Huddersfield were just really, really good - Mounié caused the Palace defence all sorts of problems while the back four were excellent and the goalkeeper made some fine saves when called upon.

ESPN

Their season may yet descend into a battle for survival, but after Joel Ward's own goal and two fine finishes from club-record signing Steve Mounié, David Wagner and his team have significant reason to believe they may yet be capable of more.

Eurosport

The Terriers were by far superior than Palace in every department as they earned the perfect result their performance warranted.

German boss David Wagner has promised his team aren’t here to make up the numbers – and this display will make the rest of the league sit up and take notice.