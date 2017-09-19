Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town exited the Carabao Cup at the third round stage tonight at the hands of out-of-form Crystal Palace.

The Terriers were beaten 1-0 on the night by a Palace side determined to get their first win under new boss Roy Hodgson.

Town will not be devastated by the loss, with defeat meaning David Wagner's men can now focus on their maiden Premier League campaign.

Here are all your quick-fire talking points from tonight's loss.

Key Moment

Joe Lolley’s poor backpass which eventually led to the only goal of the game was one of few ‘moments’ throughout.

Moan of the Match

With some many players given the opportunity to stake a claim for the first-team too many of them failed to deliver.

Talking Point

With a tough Premier League campaign and niggling injuries piling up - is this defeat more of a blessing than a curse?

Man of the Match

Rajiv van La Parra - Positive throughout, the Dutchman looked Town’s only real legitimate threat going forward

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Lee Probert (Wiltshire) - Let the game ebb and flow without any major drama and issues throughout.

Atmosphere

Credit to the Crystal Palace fans who kept it going during what was a rather uninspiring night in South London.

Verdict

Town fail to reach the Fourth Round of the League Cup for the first time since the 1999-2000 season. Oh Well.

Line-Ups

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Speroni; Kelly, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt; Riedewald (Cabaye, 79) , Milivojevic; Townsend, Lee, Schlupp (Souare, 46); Sako (Delaney, 70)

Subs Not Used : Hennessey, Ward, Benteke. Mutch

Booked: Tomkins, Milivojevic, Sakho

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Coleman; Hadergjonaj, Cranie, Hefele, Malone; Billing, Hogg (Whitehead, 70); Lolley (Sabiri, 46), Ince (Mooy, 69), van La Parra, Kachunga

Subs Not Used: Lossl, Smith, Lowe, Zanka

Booked :

Half Time: Crystal Palace 1 Huddersfield Town 0

Att: 6,607 (Away: 490)