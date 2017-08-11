The video will start in 8 Cancel

Crystal Palace cult hero Attilio Lombardo believes Huddersfield Town have what it takes to stay in the Premier League – but a good start to the campaign is essential.

Affectionately known as ‘The Bald Eagle’, the 51-year-old Torino Assistant Manager spent two memorable years at Selhurst Park which included a temporary spell as caretaker player-manager.

However, the Italian was unable to prevent the side from being relegated from the top-flight amid a severe financial crisis and eventually left the club in January 1999, joining Serie A outfit SS Lazio.

Since retiring in 2002, Lombardo’s coaching career has taken in spells in Italy, Germany and Turkey as well as being co-assistant manager under Roberto Mancini at Manchester City between 2010-12.

And after watching David Wagner’s men close-up during Town’s final pre-season friendly ahead of tomorrow’s opening-day showdown at Palace, Lombardo believes the Premier League new boys could spring a surprise.

“I still watch the Premier League and, of course, hope Crystal Palace do well,” Lombardo said after the 2-2 draw in Jenbach last week.

“But I also think Huddersfield Town have what it takes to survive - the league is very difficult but then look at what Leicester City did a few years ago.

“Like in every league – whether it be England, Spain or Italy – it is important to start well.

“Huddersfield Town have shown they have enough in their performance against Torino and could catch Crystal Palace in transition.”