Huddersfield Town take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this weekend in their first ever Premier League outing.

Palace were dragged into a relegation fight last year, with Sam Allardyce managing to save the Eagles from the drop, but this season has brought new hope with the introduction of former Ajax boss Frank De Boer.

The south London side are a bit of an unknown quantity this year, so we spoke to the Croydon Advertiser's Crystal Palace writer Rob Warlow to get the lowdown on the Eagles.

Who are Palace's dangermen?

It is hard to look past Wilfried Zaha, who has been Palace’s standout player in each of the past two seasons.

He is a threat every time he gets the ball and can cause plenty of problems for defenders with his pace, trickery and ability to go past players.

He has the potential to be a matchwinner and last season he added goals and assists to his game, with Christian Benteke in particular feeding off the service from Zaha and Andros Townsend out wide.

Who have they signed and do they look like strong additions?

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined on loan from Chelsea and looks to be slotting in nicely in midfield, adding competition for places.

The only permanent summer signing so far is Jairo Riedewald, who has joined from Ajax on a five-year deal.

He is only 20 and looks to be a solid acquisition, having worked with de Boer before in Holland.

He knows the system Palace are playing, he is comfortable on the ball and he adds versatility with the ability to play in defence or midfield.

What have you seen of Frank de Boer's style in pre-season?

The Dutch legend certainly looks like he wants to play a different style from what Palace fans have previously been used to.

The Eagles have generally been known for their ability on the counter attack in recent seasons, but tried to change that under Alan Pardew this time last year.

That didn’t work out as Palace became too open while trying to play expansive football, but there is a feeling that under de Boer, there is a greater emphasis on building from the back first.

He has introduced the 3-4-3 formation at the club, from first team level down to the academy, and the players seem to be adapting well to it, with fans hopeful of seeing a few younger players break through with de Boer being renowned for this at Ajax.

What are the expectations around Palace this season?

It is difficult to judge with Frank de Boer being completely new to the Premier League.

One thing is for certain, Palace fans don’t want to be involved in another relegation battle, having been consistently hovering just above the bottom three in almost every season since returning to the top flight.

If they can keep their key men fit, there is no reason why Palace should not be pushing for a top half finish, but finishing comfortably in mid-table and a cup run would represent a solid first season in English football for de Boer.

What is your prediction for the weekend?

Palace have not had the best record at home in recent seasons and games when they are expected to win have generally caused them problems.

The fans will be expecting a victory against a newly-promoted side, but I don’t think the Eagles will have it all their own way.

I expect goals, and I think Huddersfield will score, but I believe Palace will just edge it, 2-1.