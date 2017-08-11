Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer is confident his side are ready to take on Huddersfield Town this Saturday.

The former Ajax and Inter Milan boss took over the south London club in June and has had six weeks to bed his Dutch style of football into the squad.

And although he admits his players have had to adapt, he believes they are ready for the Premier League opener against the Terriers, which kicks off at Selhurst Park at 3pm tomorrow.

In addition, de Boer praised Town for their promotion to the top flight and the brand of football head coach David Wagner implemented last season.

"I think we are ready and we showed against Schalke physically we are OK, and of course it's a new system and everybody has to adapt," de Boer told the Croydon Advertiser.

"All the players are important and they need to play these extra minutes, as they could be key for the rest of the season.

"So I think we'll be ready for Saturday. Huddersfield have done well and deserve to be in the Premier League with the philosophy that they play.

"I am looking forward to my first game against them."