The time is almost upon us.

Huddersfield Town take to the field for the first time ever in the Premier league on Saturday at Selhurst Park against south London outfit Crystal Palace.

After 45 long years outside of the top flight the Terriers are back in the big time, with head coach David Wagner looking to solidify there spot in England's premier competition.

First up is Frank de Boer's Crystal Palace.

The Eagles struggled last season and relied on Sam Allardyce's heroics to keep them in the Premier League, but with the new Dutch manager at the helm, Palace look a different prospect.

But Town also look strong, with nine summer signings brought in to bolster the squad ahead of the big kick off.

