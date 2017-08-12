Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town earned a Premier League debut victory at Selhurst Park today after dominating a shell-shocked Crystal Palace.

Steve Mounie netted a brace for the Terriers, with Joel Ward breaking the deadlock mid-way through the first half with an own goal.

The 3-0 victory takes Town to the top of the table on goal difference one game into the Premier League season.

Here's how the match unfolded...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Run of the ball

First half

2: Ince is unmarked in the area, but he can’t any power behind the first time shot. First effort on target for Town.

19: Lossl tries to trap the ball and it rolls under his foot... but he scrambles back to clear before Benteke was on the scene.

20: Mooy clatters Milivojevic in midfield and the ball breaks for Ince - his cross is nodded out to Billing on the edge of the area who smashes a shot straight at Hennessey.

24: Goal! Joel Ward diverts the ball into his own net for Town's first ever Premier League goal.

26: A thumping header from Mounie doubles Town’s lead!

29: Lossl picks out Ince with a long ball and he’s through on goal - great recovering tackle from Dann.

32: Zanka has an unmarked header on the six yard box, but he puts it wide.

37: Zaha breaks through the Town defence, but Lossl denies him with a sensational save off his foot.

45+1: Quality goal-saving tackle by Smith to deny Zaha.

Second half

48: Great hit from Lowe from range and Hennessey palms it into the path of Mounie who smashes the rebound over.

50: Townsend (on for MIlivojevic) rolls a dangerous ball across Town’s box, but no Palace player can convert.

55: What a save from Lossl to deny Benteke from a corner.

63: A loose pass allows Palmer to play in Mounie, but the striker takes too long over the finish and Fosu-Mensah makes a great last-ditch challenge.

78: Mounie strokes home his second! 3-0!

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Line-Ups

Crystal Palace (3-4-3): Hennessey; Riedewald, Dann, Fosu-Mensah (Tomkins, 77); van Aanholt, Puncheon, Milivojevic (Townsend, 46), Ward; Loftus-Cheek, Benteke, Zaha

Subs Not Used : Speroni, Lee, Schlupp, Ladapo, Lokilo

Booked: Puncheon

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Smith (Williams, 56), Schindler, Zanka, Lowe; Mooy, Billing; Kachunga, Palmer (Quaner, 70), Ince; Mounié (van La Parra, 85)

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Malone, Depoitre, Hefele

Booked : Smith, Palmer, Mounié

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Half Time: Crystal Palace 0 Huddersfield Town 2