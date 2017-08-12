Huddersfield Town earned a Premier League debut victory at Selhurst Park today after dominating a shell-shocked Crystal Palace.
Steve Mounie netted a brace for the Terriers, with Joel Ward breaking the deadlock mid-way through the first half with an own goal.
The 3-0 victory takes Town to the top of the table on goal difference one game into the Premier League season.
Here's how the match unfolded...
Run of the ball
First half
2: Ince is unmarked in the area, but he can’t any power behind the first time shot. First effort on target for Town.
19: Lossl tries to trap the ball and it rolls under his foot... but he scrambles back to clear before Benteke was on the scene.
20: Mooy clatters Milivojevic in midfield and the ball breaks for Ince - his cross is nodded out to Billing on the edge of the area who smashes a shot straight at Hennessey.
24: Goal! Joel Ward diverts the ball into his own net for Town's first ever Premier League goal.
26: A thumping header from Mounie doubles Town’s lead!
29: Lossl picks out Ince with a long ball and he’s through on goal - great recovering tackle from Dann.
32: Zanka has an unmarked header on the six yard box, but he puts it wide.
37: Zaha breaks through the Town defence, but Lossl denies him with a sensational save off his foot.
45+1: Quality goal-saving tackle by Smith to deny Zaha.
Second half
48: Great hit from Lowe from range and Hennessey palms it into the path of Mounie who smashes the rebound over.
50: Townsend (on for MIlivojevic) rolls a dangerous ball across Town’s box, but no Palace player can convert.
55: What a save from Lossl to deny Benteke from a corner.
63: A loose pass allows Palmer to play in Mounie, but the striker takes too long over the finish and Fosu-Mensah makes a great last-ditch challenge.
78: Mounie strokes home his second! 3-0!
Line-Ups
Crystal Palace (3-4-3): Hennessey; Riedewald, Dann, Fosu-Mensah (Tomkins, 77); van Aanholt, Puncheon, Milivojevic (Townsend, 46), Ward; Loftus-Cheek, Benteke, Zaha
Subs Not Used: Speroni, Lee, Schlupp, Ladapo, Lokilo
Booked: Puncheon
Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Smith (Williams, 56), Schindler, Zanka, Lowe; Mooy, Billing; Kachunga, Palmer (Quaner, 70), Ince; Mounié (van La Parra, 85)
Subs Not Used: Coleman, Malone, Depoitre, Hefele
Booked: Smith, Palmer, Mounié
Half Time: Crystal Palace 0 Huddersfield Town 2
Att: 25,448 (Away: 2,805)
Next Match: Newcastle United at the John Smith’s Stadium, Premier League, Sunday August 20 (kick-off 1.30pm)