Huddersfield Town travel to Selhurst Park for the second time this season on Tuesday for the Carabao Cup third round clash against Crystal Palace.

Town come into the match on the back of a dominant performance against Leicester City, despite the Terriers only managing to pick up a point against the Foxes.

Laurent Depoitre bagged his first competitive goal for Town, with new boys Danny Williams and Abdelhamid Sabiri also impressing on their home Premier League debuts.

Crystal Palace on the other hand have scored just two goals this season and became the first team ever to lose all five of their opening league matches without scoring a goal with their 1-0 defeat to Southampton last weekend.

The Eagles did put two past Ipswich Town in the previous round of the cup however, and new boss Roy Hodgson could well be looking at the cup as a useful distraction from Palace's abysmal league form.

