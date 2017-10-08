Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town trio Martin Cranie, Rob Green and Dean Whitehead all have less than nine months left on their deals at the John Smith's Stadium.

The 35-year-old Whitehead and 37-year-old Green are both in the twilight of their careers and were handed year-long deals at the start of this campaign.

Cranie, on the other hand, is 31 and will be looking for some indication of whether he is in David Wagner's future plans. The versatile defender has twice seen his contract at Town extended by a year - the last time being in February 2017.

On that occasion, Wagner said of the former Southampton man: “Martin is a great professional and knows the Sky Bet Championship very well too, which has been very helpful as the players who joined us this season got used to the division."

Now, though, Cranie will be seeking a contract extension at a Premier League side for whom he has made just one appearance in the Carabao Cup this season - although he was sidelined with a hip injury at the start of the campaign.

Meanwhile Michael Hefele, Joel Coleman, Joe Lolley, Laurent Depoitre and Danny Williams all have less than two years left on their current deals.

Hefele and Coleman signed extensions this summer to keep them at the John Smith's Stadium until June 30, 2019, while Depoitre and Williams arrived at the club on two-year deals this summer.

Joe Lolley's contract was extended back in January 2016 meaning he will also stay at the club until June 30, 2019.

Loan players Kasey Palmer, Jonas Lossl and Florent Hadergjonaj will all remain in Huddersfield for the current season with their loan deals running out on June 30, 2018.

The majority of Town's stars (Aaron Mooy, Tom Ince, Elias Kachunga, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen, Scott Malone, Collin Quaner, Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Christopher Schindler, Rajiv Van La Parra, Tommy Smith, Chris Lowe, Jonathan Hogg, Philip Billing and Abdelhamid Sabiri) are all contracted until summer 2020, while Steve Mounie is tied down until 2021.