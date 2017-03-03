Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a great effort by Huddersfield Town against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

That was particularly so in the first match at the John Smith’s, but they also went to the Etihad and gave it a real go.

The bizarre events of the Brighton v Newcastle match the previous day most definitely affected the team selection for Town.

And I’m sure the focus all this week for David Wagner and his players, even before the replay in Manchester, has been the Championship game coming up against Newcastle United on Saturday teatime.

It’s interesting that the top Premier League sides have been slaughtered this season by pundits – particularly the BBC pundits – for not fielding strong sides in the FA Cup.

Yet nothing seemed to be mentioned about the fact it was basically Huddersfield Town’s reserve side which took the field at the Etihad!

I don’t think anyone can blame Wagner.

In fact, rather than being negative, I think it shows what a strong squad the German head coach has pulled together over the last 15 or 16 months.

Indeed, as the tv commentators said after the brilliant first-half performance from Phil Billing, if Town have got two better midfielders than him then they must be good.

There was no sitting back and just trying to stop City playing, it was the sort of football that Town fans are turning up in their droves to see week in and week out.

It’s exciting and progressive, and everything is on the front foot, with no stepping back.

And Town have got one of the most dynamic groups of youngsters playing anywhere in English football at the moment.

So, to Saturday evening.

One thing I felt stood out from the Brighton v Newcastle game, and it’s an old saying but very true – because you play well doesn’t mean you win.

That’s what makes the game so great – the best team doesn’t always come out on top.

Mo Diame’s equaliser for Newcastle at the Amex was probably the biggest fluke I’ve ever seen but, of course, Newcastle then went on to win and take the points.

From looking down and out at one point, Newcastle kept going and claimed the victory.

I have to say it was probably the right result for Town.

In my opinion, they can possibly catch Brighton, whereas Newcastle just look like they have too much strength in depth.

They will be tough to catch.

Brighton, on the other hand, were in a similar position last season with a similar group of players and failed to get over the line.

No matter what Chris Hughton says to them, that still hangs over the dressing room and is a huge positive for Town.

Roll on Saturday!