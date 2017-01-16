The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Huddersfield Town player Dale Tempest believes the club deserve any SkyBet Championship success that comes their way.

And the 53-year-old, now working as a betting expert with SkyBet, sees the club under David Wagner as a far cry from the Mick Buxton team he played in during the mid-1980s.

Tempest, who made 65 appearances for the then-Leeds Road outfit, feels the club's decision to think 'outside the box' when appointing the German as Head Coach in November 2015 was a calculated risk worthy of reward.

Since the appointment, every facet of club has seen a complete overall in what has now widely become known by supporters as the 'Wagner Revolution'.

“Year on year managers get changed and it's the same names that appear as potential replacements,” said the former striker.

“For Town to go outside the box and do something different, something ambitious - they deserve a bit of success for the direction they have decided to go.

And Tempest has also been impressed with how Huddersfield Town have the ability to come back from heavy defeats or a poor run of form.

He added: “The difficulty for players when you lose a game or so is that the preparation is always the same – training, food, rest but you turn up and lose.

“But that is great about David Wagner's side – they have lost a couple but they keep turning up, keep believing in what they are doing as a unit - putting on the pressure, being intense and coming through it.”