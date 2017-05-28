Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excited doesn’t even get close to describing how Huddersfield Town fans are feeling at the moment.

The season has already been quite incredible.

A huge improvement on the pitch, the quality of the coaching, the contribution of the players and the intensity introduced by David Wagner and his backroom team has been absolutely outstanding.

And they have created a team capable of being promoted, which is wonderful in itself.

At the start of the season, Town were 40/1 to be champions of the division, 11/2 to make the play-offs and 11/1 to be promoted.

They were also 11/2 to be relegated, which means bookmakers were massively under-estimating Town.

But this campaign, and Town’s progression to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final against Reading, has been no fluke.

People have been pointing to a goal difference of minus two and the fact 22 of the 25 victories have been by just one goal.

Yet if you did a poll among home fans about the best team they have seen visit their ground this season in the Championship, the Terriers would be top of many lists.

They showed at Hillsborough in the play-off semi-final second leg all the qualities that Town fans have been appreciating all season.

The way they moved the ball around the pitch, lifting their game, after going a goal down was just fantastic – and they certainly showed that the squad as a whole are right back on top of their game.

Penalties, it goes without saying, are a lottery.

But let’s not pretend that Town weren’t the best team over the two legs against Wednesday.

Even Wednesday fans have said to me that Town were much the better side.

Luckily for me, I will be travelling with almost 40,000 Town fans to Wembley and it will be an especially proud moment for me if, at the end of the match, our Sky Bet CEO, Richard Flint, is presenting the trophy to Huddersfield Town to mark promotion to the Premier League.

That would be a dream come true for all Town fans, but the person who really deserves credit has to be chairman Dean Hoyle.

When you step outside the norm – as Dean did when appointing Wagner as head coach – the whole of British football was questioning whether he had gone mad!

Who is this bloke from Dortmund?

What has he ever done?

Does he know anything about English football?

Those were the sorts of questions being asked as all the tired cliches were being trotted out.

You need a bit of luck, of course you do, to compete at the top end of the Championship and Town got some with their loan signings from the top flight.

But that’s part of the beauty of having a top foreign coach – Premier League managers want their young players to have a year learning in a quality environment.

That’s exactly why Town got the cream of the loanees through the season.

I don’t want to say ‘no matter what, it’s been a great season’.

Yes it has, but the way Wagner rallied his troops after the penalty victory at Hillsborough underlined he realises the job isn’t yet done.

He gathered the whole squad around and the shout of “one more game” echoed among the squad.

The head coach clearly knows that’s the case, but the players and the fans now know in no uncertain terms that that’s the case - one more game to go.

Let’s just hope that by the evening of this Bank Holiday Monday, we are all toasting Huddersfield Town – Premier League team for 2017/18!