Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We are about to start the most exciting season in Huddersfield Town’s history.

I know many fans can hark back to the 1940s, 50s and 60s, but in the modern era this is as good as it gets for Town.

The euphoria of the penalty shoot-out victory at Wembley, though, is now a memory – and we all know how hard it is for the team who goes up through the play-off final to get organised and adjusted for the start of the Premier League season.

David Wagner, however, knows exactly what it’s about.

He has strengthened the squad and added a bit of quality, and I have no doubt, if required, there will be more players arriving at PPG Canalside.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

But my main message for Town fans this year is simply ‘Keep the Faith’.

It is exciting what’s ahead, but there are going to be so many low points that it’s crucial the fans stay with the players and the head coach, no matter what is facing them.

The Premier League, realistically, has changed dramatically, even in the last couple of years.

The top six – and Manchester United were sixth – finished an incredible 23 points ahead of Southampton in eighth place. That’s 23 points between sixth and eighth (with only Everton in between).

That means Town have 24 games games against eighth and lower to get the points they need.

Anything against the ‘Big Six’ is a bonus.

The Huddersfield Railway Station cat, Felix, has predicted we are going to win the first three matches, which is a 40-1 shot in itself with Sky Bet.

Fingers crossed she is right.

No matter what, Town fans will be selling out their allocation at every ground in the country and enjoying a magical season.

If we are 3-0 down away from home and not getting a kick, please just remember to get behind the players and staff just as you did last season, when we were winning so many games.

The aim should be to be the best group of fans in the country, no matter what is happening on the pitch.

The whole club, whether Town eventually stay up or not, will be affected by the reaction of the supporters.

One of my favourite sayings in life is: “10% is what happens and 90% is how you deal with it.”

That 90% this season is the bit the Town fans can create. They can make the difference.

Crystal Palace away is the perfect sort of starter for Town.

I remember going down there a couple of times with Town, drawing one year and then scoring as we won 3-2 at Selhurst Park the next.

Mally Brown got to the goalline and crossed, and I got in at the near post for a header to score.

That’s a happy memory for me at Selhurst Park, and let’s hope this new-look squad under Wagner are about to create some more.

Whatever happens, simply enjoy the season and, like I said earlier: ‘Keep The Faith!’