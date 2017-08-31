Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The madness that is Deadline Day is upon us!

Managers up and down the country are in panic mode about whether their squads are good enough to take them forward over the coming weeks and months.

I do find it incredible that clubs don’t get their business done early – Huddersfield Town have been the perfect example of how to operate this window with a dozen arrivals already in the bag – and expose themselves to a crazy rush before tonight’s 11pm cut-off.

There are a couple of big transfers which could happen over the next few hours.

Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool, Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona and maybe even Manchester City going back in for Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal.

The truth of the matter is that the season is up and running and I haven’t seen anything on the transfer cards which looks a game-changer.

Van Dijk to Anfield, perhaps, could be the one which may turn 11/1 shots Liverpool into title contenders – I really do think the Dutch centre-back is that good.

While Jurgen Klopp insists he is well set defensively, I think there’s got to be a time when Danny Ward gets a run in goal because neither of the club’s main keepers seem to inspire confidence among their back-line colleagues.

At Huddersfield Town it looks like Nahki Wells is away to Burnley, with a fee agreed.

The first thing to do is commend Nahki for his effort at Town, because he played a huge part in helping the club become established in the Sky Bet Championship and then in them pushing towards promotion.

However, having watched him regularly over the last few seasons, I think it’s a huge jump for him to walk into the Burnley side.

But it is a move he has to take for his career.

And I think it is fantastic business for Town as well.