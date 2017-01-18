Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield Town and Leeds United SkyBet Championship Wembley showdown is more than a possibility, according to SkyBet expert Dale Tempest.

Currently both sides are firmly in the play-off mix - Leeds third and Town two places further down in fifth with Reading FC (fourth) and Sheffield Wednesday (sixth) occupying the other two places.

Only three points currently separate all four sides and the former Huddersfield Town player believes the performances of both sides, along with Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley (further down in 10th) is a great achievement for the Yorkshire region.

And not only do Huddersfield Town deserve any success they get this season for their consistently impressive performances but the 53-year-old also believes David Wagner could be on course to lead his side out on the hallowed Wembley turf at the end of May.

“What David Wagner has got going on at Town at the moment is consistency and week-in and week-out belief you are doing the right things,” Tempest said.

“Everyone is buying into and it would be wonderful for Yorkshire if we could get Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Town all in the Play-offs at the end of the season.

“Even Barnsley might come with a run as well. It would be a fantastic achievement.”

Tempest, who made 65 appearances for Town, also believes all the current play-off hopefuls would benefit if both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion stretched away in the automatic promotion places.

“If they beat every other side and went 10-12 points ahead it would concertina the rest and give Town the chance to have a few blips now and again” he added.

And Tempest believes that would strengthen the possibility of West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United and Huddersfield Town meeting in either the two-legged Play-offs or the Wembley final itself at the end of the season.

“I'd love nothing better than it being Leeds vs Town walking out on the Wembley pitch and I'm stood in the tunnel in May.”