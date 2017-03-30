Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit Danny Higginbotham believes the state of the John Smith's Stadium pitch could prove decisive in Huddersfield Town's promotion push.

With the ground not only hosting Huddersfield Town 's SkyBet Championship games but rugby league side Huddersfield Giants ' games as well, the pitch saw rapid deterioration with the onset of the new Super League season in February.

And although the international break as well as the further investment in an additional three lighting rigs has helped improve the surface, the former player believes the club could be set for more problems in the run-in.

Five of Town's remaining matches are at home while the Giants have a Super League fixture against Catalans Dragons 48 hours before David Wagner's side entertain Preston North End on Good Friday (April 14).

The Giants also tackle Castleford Tigers three days before Town's final game of the season against Cardiff City.

Ex-Premier League and Championship defender Higginbotham said: “What will be interesting in these coming weeks will be their home form.

“It has been absolutely brilliant, magnificent, but rugby league has just started there again.

“Huddersfield are a team that like to pass the ball quickly, get up and down the pitch quickly.

“If you are a passing team and have to now play on a pitch that will cut up more, you can’t play as quickly as you want to because you’ve got to follow the ball all the way onto your foot.

“It might only be a split second difference, but that can be the difference between getting that pass and not getting that pass.”

However, the 38-year-old still believes Huddersfield Town will push both Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United hard in a three-way fight for automatic promotion.

Town are currently six points adrift of second-placed the Seagulls and a further point behind the Magpies with a game in hand on both.

Higginbotham said: “I believe Huddersfield will run them all the way.”