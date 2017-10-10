Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town defender Danny Kane helped Republic of Ireland's Under 21s to a third qualifying victory in four matches last night as the Boys in Green claimed a 4-0 victory over Israel.

The Ireland youngsters have got off to a flying start in their qualifying campaign for the U21 European Championships in 2019 and sit top of their group on 10 points after four games.

Kane has been a crucial part of that side at right back, getting another 90 minutes under his belt against Israel and recording a third clean sheet of the campaign.

Queens Park Rangers youngster Reece Grego-Cox netted a hat trick for the Irish in their most recent game, with Everton's Henry Charsley also on the scoresheet.

Elsewhere, Town goalkeeper Ryan Schofield was an unused substitute for England U19s' clash with Slovakia U19s.

The Young Lions were held to a draw in Senec by the hosts, who scored a 93rd minute equaliser to level up the friendly contest.

Aaron Mooy was also in international action, helping his Australia side to an intercontinental play-off decider with an extra-time win over Syria on Tuesda y.