Jurgen Klopp wants Huddersfield Town's Liverpool loanee goalkeeper Danny Ward back in his squad to compete with Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius next season.

The 23-year-old stopper has had a strong season in the Championship with Town and the former Borussia Dortmund manager is keen to welcome the Welshman back into his squad, with Mignolet and Karius' performances leaving much to be desired this season.

When Klopp was asked whether he would bring in any goalkeeping cover this summer in his pre-Crystal Palace press conference, he replied: “We always think about the squad and also about the goalkeepers.

“I think even when you don’t say the name, is it [the question] about Joe Hart? Usually we don’t talk about things like this, but in this specific case, we can. He is a fantastic goalkeeper - the goalkeeper of the England national team - so is the highest quality. But we have the highest quality goalkeepers already.

“It’s not for us, not in the moment, and hopefully not in the future. That’s not because of Joe; we think that we already have two strong goalkeepers and Wardy is at Huddersfield, playing a brilliant season, he is our player, so we will bring him back next year and then there is [more] competition.

“We have the young ones, they have made big steps - really big steps - Kamil [Grabara] and Caoimhin [Kelleher]. That’s really good, so the situation around our goalkeepers is really good.”

The Liverpool manager's comments did not come as a surprise to Town head coach David Wagner, who was already aware of Klopp's thoughts on Ward.

He said: "I am aware about Jurgen's thoughts since a longer period regarding Danny Ward and I think first of all this means Danny and us have to be focused on our season.

"Finish our season as strong as we can and after we've finished we see where we are and then we can think forward about replacements or what happens with Danny Ward.

"It makes no sense to waste energy at the minute to think too much about replacements for any positions because we have to make sure we are focused on the next games and maybe this is the most successful season of the club's history for a long, long period.

"This is why it's so important to be focused on the games, not on recruitment or replacements. This is not the right time at the minute."