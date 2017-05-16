David Wagner has given the clearest indication Danny Ward is likely to be recalled to the Huddersfield Town team to face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough tomorrow evening.
The on-loan Liverpool FC stopper was suspended for the Play-Off first leg against the Owls at the John Smith’s Stadium after being sent-off in the final league game against Cardiff City.
However, the 23-year-old has also been suffering from illness over the past couple of days but Wagner insists, if Ward is fit he will play.
The German head coach said: “If he is healthy and fit he will start in goal.
“Danny is our No1 and played a big part to get us to the semi-finals before his red card.
“Joel Coleman came in and is a strong replacement and if Danny is unavailable then Joel stays in.
“It’s not a decision I have to think about or worry about – Joel showed what a big talent he is and did everything he had to do right
“It was a good performance and if we need him then he will be ready once again.
Town go into the second-leg with no further injury concerns from the stalemate on Sunday, with Chris Lowe taken off late on as a precaution after feeling tightness in his legs.