David Wagner has given the clearest indication Danny Ward is likely to be recalled to the Huddersfield Town team to face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough tomorrow evening.

The on-loan Liverpool FC stopper was suspended for the Play-Off first leg against the Owls at the John Smith’s Stadium after being sent-off in the final league game against Cardiff City.

However, the 23-year-old has also been suffering from illness over the past couple of days but Wagner insists, if Ward is fit he will play.

The German head coach said: “If he is healthy and fit he will start in goal.

“Danny is our No1 and played a big part to get us to the semi-finals before his red card.

“Joel Coleman came in and is a strong replacement and if Danny is unavailable then Joel stays in.

“It’s not a decision I have to think about or worry about – Joel showed what a big talent he is and did everything he had to do right

“It was a good performance and if we need him then he will be ready once again.

Town go into the second-leg with no further injury concerns from the stalemate on Sunday, with Chris Lowe taken off late on as a precaution after feeling tightness in his legs.