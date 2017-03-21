Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Ward is hoping his recent fine form for Huddersfield Town could see him start for Wales against the Republic of Ireland.

Chris Coleman's side face EIRE in Dublin on Friday March 24 (7.45pm kick-off) for a 2018 World Cup qualifier which is a must-win encounter for the Welsh.

Having enjoyed a stunning Euro 2016 Finals tournament where the side reached the semi-finals, they have failed to recapture last summer's form so far this qualifying campaign.

Wales trail leaders the Republic of Ireland by four points in Group D with only the top side assured of qualification for next summer's tournament in Russia.

The Irish sit at the summit having won three of their four matches, while Wales are third after picking up six points from their opening four fixtures.

And after making his full international debut in Wales' opening Euro 2016 match in a 2-1 win over Slovakia, the 23-year-old is eager to add to his tally of caps.

However, the Liverpool loanee, who has kept nine Championship clean sheets so far in Town's impressive push for promotion, knows it will be difficult to dislodge current No.1 Wayne Hennessey.

The Crystal Palace goalkeeper was dropped in the opening months of the season at the Eagles in favour of France's Steve Mandanda but has since regained his place with the Premier League outfit.

“Wayne has been brilliant for Wales,” Danny Ward said. “He's been number one for a number of years and I can't say enough about him.

“On a personal note it's just a case of chasing him and trying to catch the eye in the training and perhaps change the expectations the manager may have.

“It's going to be a hard task but it's one I will relish over the next couple of years.

“It would be nice to get the shirt in Dublin but that's for the manager to decide.

Ward joined David Wagner's side on a season-long loan which set to expire in the summer but the keeper is currently not thinking about his long-term future at Anfield – just doing well for Town.

“I have a look and see what is going on and keep in touch with some of the lads,” he added.

“But in terms of next season I'm just concentrating on Huddersfield Town and trying to be as successful as a possible here and with the team.”