Huddersfield Town withstood a second-half onslaught and boosted their SkyBet Championship hopes with a 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

David Wagner's side took control of the game with first-half goals from Izzy Brown and Nahki Wells before QPR substitute Luke Freeman netted on the hour mark.

On-loan Chelsea youngster Brown struck on 26 minutes after a slick Town move culminated in Wells crossing low from the left for him to slot home from close range.

And Wells then doubled the lead after another fine move 10 minutes later, rifling a right-footed shot into the far corner from right-hand side of the penalty area.

Freeman hauled Rangers back into the game in the second-half but despite a late onslaught from the home side, Town stood firm for the win.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner's Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the victory.

1. Izzy Brown is something special

From the first minute when the on-loan Chelsea youngster picked up the ball and ran at the QPR defence, it was obvious he was going to wreck havoc all game.

The 20-year-old seems to love scoring against the Hoops, having already done so while on-loan at Rotherham United earlier in the season and the 26th minute strike was his fourth in six starts for Town.

Even when David Wagner's side were holding on late in the game, Brown was always an viable outball for the under the cosh defence and led the line remarkably well for someone so young.

2. Jonathan Hogg's injury is a worry

The only damper on another super win was seeing the midfield general limp off mid-way through the first-half with a groin injury.

To lose Kasey Palmer for upto eight weeks after victory over Leeds United was bad enough but a long spell on the sidelines for Hogg could be detrimental to Town's promotion push.

Credit to Philip Billing who came on as an able deputy but no disrespect to the Danish youngster, he still has a long way to go to be Jonathan Hogg.

3. Danny Ward silenced his critics

The on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper has come in for criticism from some sections of the Huddersfield Town support over the past couple of months.

The main accusation the stopper doesn't command his area well enough but as QPR continually put balls into the box looking for the aerial threat of Matt Smith, Ward was equal to it.

Coupled with the saves he made late on, this was arguably his best performance in a Huddersfield Town shirt since the 1-0 victory at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers back in August.

4. Town have learnt from the past

Following on from that point, David Wagner's entire side defended much better against balls into the box than in previous encounters.

If this had been earlier in the season against the likes of Fulham or Preston North End away from home, Town may have succumbed to the aerial bombardment.

But just as they kept target men Glenn Murray (Brighton & Hove Albion) and Chris Wood (Leeds United) in their previous outings, they did so again against Matt Smith.

5. Town are in Dreamland

To coin Michael Hefele's expression – it's like a dream for Huddersfield Town at the moment.

The win over Queens Park Rangers was a fourth consecutive league win and a first ever at Loftus Road - momentum is continually building and with Leeds United, Derby County and Reading all slipping up, lets start to look past the play-offs and chase the top two instead!