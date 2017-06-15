The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town Wembley hero Danny Ward has thanked everyone at the club for an "unthinkable" and "amazing" season.

The Liverpool goalkeeper spent the season on loan at the John Smith's Stadium last year, and etched his name into Huddersfield Town folklore by saving three penalties in two shootouts to send Town to the Premier League.

The Welshman has previously spoken of his desire to stay at Town on loan for another season and represent the Terriers in the Premier League, but also admitted that his future is in Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's hands.

Despite his next move remaining unclear, Ward took to social media to thank Town for an incredible season.

He tweeted: "The last 11 months I've been with you Terriers may have been a roller coaster but it was also a heffing DREAM!

"What we have done all together as a club is the unthinkable!

"Every single one of you players, staff & fans will hold a special place in my heart forever regardless of what the future holds.

"A truly special Club and a town like no other!

"Thank you for what has been an amazing season #UTT"