Penalty shoot-out hero Danny Ward says he was confident about saving Fernando Forestieri’s crunch spot-kick.

It proved the decider as Town went through 4-3 after a pulsating semi-final second leg at Hillsborough had finished 1-1 after normal and extra-time.

The on-loan Liverpool stopper saved Sheffield Wednesday’s first penalty effort from Sam Hutchinson as well as from Forestieri.

Now for the Wembley final against Reading on Monday, May 29.

“I think it was just deserts because when we went 1-0 down we showed the character we’ve been showing all season,” said Ward.

“The words ‘no limits’ are always in the back of our minds and it didn’t matter to me who was stepping up, I just though ‘save it!’

“I’m over the moon. We won at a hard place, so everything is all right.

“I was quite confident anyway when it comes to penalties.”

Ward was suspended for the first leg, with 21-year-old stopper Joel Coleman taking his place in the 0-0 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium last Sunday.

Ward added: “Obviously I was disappointed to miss the first leg but Joel was brilliant. He showed great professionalism for such a young lad.

“It might have been a bitter pill to swallow not being in the team, but us goalkeepers are a strange bunch.

“We train together every day, he’s a top boy, so whoever is between the sticks it doesn’t matter - we back each other to the hilt.”