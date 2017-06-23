Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of forward Danny Ward from Rotherham United – meaning a cash windfall for former club Huddersfield Town.

As previously reported by the Examiner, the Bluebirds were in talks with the 25-year-old earlier this week with a three-year-deal now being finalised.

The Bradford-born player was a shining light in a dismal campaign for the Millers – netting 12 times for the bottom of the table side and gaining the attention of Cardiff boss Neil Warnock in the process.

Although the actual transfer fee has not been revealed, the amount is believed to be around £1.6m - of which a sizeable chunk is set to go to Town due to a sell-on clause inserted into his contract when he left the club in 2015.

Signed by Town from Bolton Wanderers for a reported £1m in 2011, Ward was often deployed out wide, making 140 appearance for the club and netting 21 times in total.