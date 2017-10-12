The video will start in 8 Cancel

Danny Williams is back in full training and ready to challenge for a Huddersfield Town starting shirt at Swansea City.

And head coach David Wagner revealed striker Steve Mounie is an outside chance for the trip to the Liberty Stadium following a heel problem.

The 28-year-old midfielder Williams has missed the last three league and cup outings since suffering a foot injury in an impressive personal display in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City.

He is now ready to push the likes of Aaron Mooy, Jonathan Hogg and Phil Billing for a place in the team, and Wagner is delighted.

“Danny Williams has been back in full training since the start of the week and the pre-preparations for Swansea,” said Wagner, who reported all the internationals had returned unscathed.

“Steve Mounie has been with us over the majority, but not over the whole week and not every single minute of the training sessions.

“He is in a good way as well, maybe not for Swansea but maybe for the following week he will be ready.

“Collin Quaner (knee) should be back in full training next week as well.”

Wagner will speak to Australian international Mooy – who has travelled to Malaysia and Australia for two World Cup play-off games since Town’s last outing – about how he is feeling and check on the 27-year-old playmaker in Friday’s session.

But Wagner is happy to point to the form of Williams and Phil Billing should Mooy not feel fresh enough to start in Wales.

“This is the perfect moment for Danny Williams to be fully back in training,” said the head coach.

“He has had a good week and he is desperate, full of energy and desire.

“Phil Billing has come back healthy from Denmark Under 21s and when I spoke to him in my office he is feeling good.

“So if Aaron feels he is not fresh enough, we have alternatives and people who are keen to step up.”

Wagner hopes Kasey Palmer and defender Michael Hefele will be a lot closer to selection by the next international break.

Palmer is maybe only a couple of weeks from returning while Hefele – who is back in Germany but receiving treatment – has around another month in his recovery from an Achilles tendon injury.