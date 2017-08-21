Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Williams believes strong defensive displays are the way for Huddersfield Town to pick up points this season.

Midfielder Williams played against the Terriers for Reading at Wembley in the Championship play-off final but is now part of Town's Premier League squad.

While the German-born USA international didn't come onto the field in Town's 1-0 victory over Newcastle United he was supporting his teammates from the bench.

Williams said: "I think that win was bigger than last week, we gave chances away last week but this time we didn't give any chances away. It was an important win and we've made a great start to the season.

"We can't get too carried away, there are still 36 games to go and while two wins are great and it's a good start, we know it's going to be a long season. We have to build up the points as quickly as possible and with performances like that I think we'll be able to get many more.

"The clean sheet is very good, you can't get points if you don't keep clean sheets. If you are letting in goals it makes it harder and means you'll have to score one or two goals to get all three points.

"It is always good to build up a base from the defence, and I thought everyone who played in defence played really well. Newcastle needed to work hard to get anything out of the game, and I think that will be the case against all the teams we play this season."

Town next play on Wednesday evening in the Carabao Cup second round when they host League One side Rotherham United.

Williams will be hoping to be included but says he's more bothered about how the team perform than whether he plays, insisting it's a team game and not about individuals.

Williams continued: "I am hoping to start every game, if I didn't I wouldn't be a football player, sometimes though you just have to support the lads from the sidelines. It isn't about me, it is about the team, and the team won today, and hopefully will again on Wednesday."

Finally Williams, who moved to West Yorkshire on a free transfer from the Royals in the summer, says he's very happy to be at the club. He also paid tribute to the fans who he says have made him feel very welcome.

"The players have made it very easy for me to settle into the club, the fans in particular have been so welcoming which is brilliant.

"It's good to get a warm welcome like that, it makes you feel comfortable. I am pleased that I signed for this club and looking forward to seeing what we can do going forward."