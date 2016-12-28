Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The image of dour, stereotypical Yorkshiremen (and women) is not easy to shed, especially when it is so deeply ingrained.

But the smiles of expectation are increasingly infectious down at the John Smith’s and, at the mid-point of the season, what better time to reconsider those Augustine predictions of summer?

It was very early August when HTSA’s James Chisem wrote that David Wagner would be pitting his wits against an array of very impressive Championship managers and coaches.

Of the seven clubs that got a special mention from James, three have already parted company with their ‘Gaffers’, Roberto di Matteo, Gary Rowett and Nigel Pearson.

Perhaps they were not as good as was feared?

During a summer of expectation there was also talk of clubs spending colossal amounts of money, such was their determination to buy their Premiership passage.

Did Aston Villa really spend in the region of £51,000,000? Money well spent? Maybe by the end of the season their strength in depth will begin to tell.

However, for the time being, when it comes to bargains, David Wagner’s guile and his astute team selection continues to give the impression of a considerably larger Town squad than is the case in reality.

There were other early season concerns but nothing that dampened the optimism or brought Harold’s Gannex out of the cloakroom.

Worries about full-backs developing nose-bleeds whenever they ventured across the half-way line have been well and truly put to bed with the assistance of Tommy Smith.

Yes, we did seem to lose our lesson notes when opposition teams adopted a similar high-pressing strategy against us, and we are still susceptible to the occasional lackadaisical loss of concentration when passing the ball around at the back.

But dare we dream of a second half to the season that matches the last five months?

David Wagner, coach and “Manager of Expectations”.

HTSA continue to chase those bright, elusive butterflies!

Community cohesion was one of the topics discussed at last week’s board meeting and particularly the under-representation of minority groups.

If you feel that your interests and needs are going unnoticed please contact HTSA Chair, Trev Whitehead on 07725 036109.

On Monday, January 2, Town will be travelling to Wigan Athletic and HTSA have arranged two pick-up points.

One from Gooder Street in Brighouse town centre and a second pick-up from the usual departure point outside the John Smith’s Stadium.

If you would like to book seats (£12 for members) please contact our travel lines on 07905 580784 or 07798 727782 for further details.