Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The FA Cup Third Round draw, one of the most eagerly anticipated dates in the football calendar, will take place on Monday December 5 at the iconic BT Tower in London.

Huddersfield Town fans will discover the fate of David Wagner's men at the 627ft high building in the capital ahead of Oldham Athletic’s second round tie with non-League Lincoln City.

Hosted by Jake Humphrey, the draw will be broadcast simultaneously on BT Sport and BBC Two, beginning at approximately 7.10pm.

The third round ties, which sees clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition, are set to take place over the first weekend in January.

All of the Second Round ties are now scheduled, starting with Macclesfield Town hosting Oxford United on Friday December 2, live on BBC 2.