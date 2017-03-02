Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will travel to Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday, April 25 with kick off at 7.45pm.

David Wagner's side were due to play Wolves on January 25, but the match was rescheduled for Town's FA Cup fourth round tie against Rochdale at Spotland.

Town's fifth-round exit from the same tournament has allowed the Championship clash to be rearranged and confirms the Terriers' away match against Brentford set for March 11.

Wagner's men travel to London after home ties against fallen Premier League giants Newcastle United and Aston Villa over the next week, with ticket details due to be announced by the club shortly.

The rescheduled Wolves fixtures means Town must now contest eight Championship matches in April, with their longest break in the month lasting just five days.

Town face Burton, Norwich, Nottingham Forest, Preston, Derby, Fulham, Birmingham and now Wolves in what will be a crucial April in the Championship promotion race.