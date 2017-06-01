Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Moss is Huddersfield Town’s new Head of Football Operations.

The 48-year-old, who joins from Glasgow Celtic, succeeds Stuart Webber and Ross Wilson in the key post.

Moss, who is from Doncaster and played for his hometown club as a midfielder, was Head of Development Scouting at Celtic Park, where he has worked since November 2010.

A UEFA A Licence holder who also has a Masters Degree in Sport Directorship, Moss is leaving one success story in Scotland to join another in West Yorkshire - where Town have become the top club in Yorkshire.

Moss will work closely with head coach David Wagner, chief executive Julian Winter and chairman Dean Hoyle to put together the squad for Town's first top-flight campaign since 1971-72.

Hoyle has made it clear Town won't be breaking the bank despite the Championship play-off victory netting them a minimum of £185million.

"Let's be honest, it's going to be very difficult in the Premier League, but Burnley and Bournemouth are examples of how we can do it right - in the Yorkshire way, keeping it tight and keeping it good," said the chairman.

"We have seen clubs spend millions and millions to get to where we are. We've done it in the right way, we've managed expectations and now we are a Premier League club."

On the squad, Hoyle added: "We have to give these guys a chance, but we also have to strengthen.

"We've got promoted on a really small squad and we have to stick to what we've got - our identity, the way we do it, Yorkshire grit and being careful with a 'bit of brass'. That's what we will do."

As a player, Moss spent 11 years with Doncaster Rovers and also played with Boston United, Chesterfield and Scunthorpe United.

He played for Partick Thistle, Falkirk, Dunfermline and Ayr United in Scotland, in addition to Swansea City.

Moss spent three years as Academy Manager at Swansea and then spent two years with Crystal Palace.

He starts work immediately at PPG Canalside as part of Wagner’s Premier League backroom staff.