David Wagner has underlined the qualities in Aaron Mooy which make him a top Huddersfield Town target for the Premier League.

The German head coach had Australian international Mooy on loan from Manchester City last season, in addition to three others from the top flight – goalkeeper Danny Ward (Liverpool) and attacking midfielders Izzy Brown and Kasey Palmer (both from Chelsea).

Wagner admitted in the wake of Town’s Wembley play-off final success against Reading he would like to keep all four in blue and white stripes for a first elite season in 45 years.

And he has now spelled out why the call to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad about Mooy – who is expected to play for Australia against Saudi Arabia in a crunch World Cup qualifier in Adelaide tomorrow – could be the most important of the lot.

“Aaron was an outstanding player for us and I have said this before – Aaron is the heart of our game,” said Wagner.

“He is able to decelerate when necessary, or accelerate the game if you need it.

“He is so comfortable and calm on the ball and has developed his fighting attitude since he arrived.

“He arrived as a No10 and usually No10s are not the best fighters.

“Now, since he played a little bit deeper, he has a great fighting attitude.”

Mooy played 51 of Town’s 54 matches last season and scored shoot-out penalties against both Sheffield Wednesday, in the play-off semi-finals, and Reading in the decider.

The 26-year-old has 22 caps for the Socceroos and bookmakers have Town as favourites to sign him for the 2017-18 campaign.

“You don’t often find a player who is so comfortable on the ball and has such a great fighting attitude,” added Wagner, who has committed his own future to Town’s ‘adventure’ in the Premier League.

“He is one of the outstanding players we have had during the season and we are very happy that he was with us.

“I would like to have Aaron Mooy – I would like to have all my players with me next season.

“What is possible, we will see.”