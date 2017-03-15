Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has admitted managing in the Bundesliga would be a dream come true but the Premier League is also ‘cool’.
The comments were made during an interview with Sky Deutschland and quoted by German news outlet Kicker, with the 45-year-old later confirming his commitment to Huddersfield Town.
During the interview for German TV, Wagner said: “I am a child of the Bundesliga, that is a goal and a dream, but the Premier League is also cool.”
The head coach confirmed the remarks were correct during his pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s trip to Bristol City on Friday - before going on to talk about watching the Bundesliga growing up in the German region of Trebur.
And when asked if managing Huddersfield Town in the Premier League would be a bigger dream than anything the Bundesliga could offer, Wagner replied: “This would be the biggest fairy tale after what Leicester City did last season.
But I don’t look that far ahead, I am only concentrating on Bristol City.”