Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner is hoping to sign-off the current chapter of his Huddersfield Town story by going full-circle at Hillsborough on Wednesday evening.

Just over 18 months ago the 45-year-old German took charge of his first game at the club, a disappointing 3-1 away defeat to their Yorkshire rivals as the side languished at the wrong end of the SkyBet Championship table.

But since succeeding Chris Powell on November 5, 2015, the head coach has revolutionized every aspect of the football club, leading them to the cusp of Premier League promotion for the first time in their history.

After finishing the regular season fifth in the table, Town are currently embroiled in two-legged Play-Off semi-final clash with the Owls for place in a Wembley final and the ultimate prize of a place in the top flight for the first time in 45 years.

“It’s a nice story isn’t it?,” David Wagner said ahead of the second-leg clash at Hillsborough. “I started at Hillsborough with a defeat and now it would nice to come full circle with a victory.

“When I started at Huddersfield Town 18 months ago I never had it in my head this would be possible.

“I didn’t even have it in my head in pre-season - the first time I thought that we had a chance to make the top six was around Christmas time."

Wagner has worked wonders with limited financial resources during his tenure at the club in stark comparison to their South Yorkshire rivals with Wednesday night’s return leg being billed as a 'David vs Goliath' showdown.

“I like this story because David won,” beamed Huddersfield Town’s very own David.

“We will try everything to take this opportunity, something which is extraordinary for this football club.

“It’s exciting and after the performance we have shown on Sunday we are pretty confident we will search out our chances and not wait for them to come.”

Should his side defy all the odds and logics in a modern-day game where cash is normally king then Huddersfield Town will have a new set of heroes to rival the Class of 72.

Ahead of the first-leg clash at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday, Wagner drew inspiration from Worthington, Nicholson, Cherry et al by using a squad photo adorning the walls of PPG Canalside.

“I used it in our final meeting to visualise with the players how long it has been since this football club was in the top flight,” explained Wagner.

“And they all agreed it is time to right a new chapter for this football club”