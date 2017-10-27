The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner believes a win over Liverpool would be “more extraordinary” than the “unbelievable” success against Manchester United.

The Huddersfield Town head coach is up against his best friend Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield fixture on Saturday but keen to keep the focus on his team.

Elias Kachunga has recovered from the back injury which forced him off in the 2-1 win over United and will make the trip to Merseyside.

So, too, will Collin Quaner, who has been out suffering a calf injury since the 1-1 draw with Leicester City five weeks ago.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“It has been an ordinary week with extraordinary games on either side,” said Wagner.

“I am looking forward to the next game, like always.

“It is unusual to meet your best friend in this way, like I am on Saturday, but the real story is Huddersfield Town playing at Liverpool.

“This may be the first time that I can give my analysis department more information than they can give me!”

Wagner, of course, worked with Klopp at Borussia Dortmund and has earned the salute from Town fans: “He’s better than Klopp, he’s David Wagner, he’s better than Klopp!”

Asked about the popular song, Wagner simply said: “Let’s talk about this after Saturday!”

Wagner is more concerned about reproducing key elements of the performance which proved too much for Manchester United, elements he believes are essential for Town to dent Liverpool’s home record.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“This is something very, very special to all of us and we are so happy to be there,” added Wagner.

“Liverpool’s home record is very good - they’ve shown their best at Anfield.

“It’s a special stadium full of tradition. The atmosphere, the vibration in the stadium is very special.

“There have been extraordinary games there and we are all looking forward to it.

“We deserve every single one of the 12 points we have and we will try everything to get the next points.

“Ultimately, like always, the most important thing is that we perform. We will try everything to achieve the extraordinary.”